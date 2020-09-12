(Video) Mo Salah broke a record with his goal v Leeds United today

Mo Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot today v Leeds, meaning his found the net on opening day in each of his four seasons with Liverpool.

Only Terry Sheringham has done that in the Premier League era – and no other Liverpool player ever has.

Leeds equalised not long after to slightly quell the mood amongst Reds after our excellent start, but the achievement of Salah cannot be ignored.

He’s one of the best wingers in Premier League history already – imagine where he’ll be when his career is up.

