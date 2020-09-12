(Video) Mo Salah scores one of his best ever Liverpool goals in mental PL opener

Mo Salah is easily one of the most underrated players in world football.

Only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have bettered his numbers of goals and assists over the past three seasons – yet he gets spoken about in the media like he’s a liability. Farcical.

After bagging an early penalty this afternoon, the Egyptian King scored a thunderbolt to make it 3-2 to the Reds – after a bizarre start to the game that was ruthless offensively and shambolic defensively.

Salah picked a bouncing ball up with his left, controlled it, then walloped a half-volley into the postage stamp of the net.