(Video) Mo Salah thinks he should be Fantasy Football’s no.1 pick – and he’s spot on

Mo Salah thinks he should be the first pick in Fantasy Football, and in fairness, he makes a good point!

Liverpool’s winger, thanks to his goals and assists, racks up more points than any other player in the country for the past three years.

Many Liverpool players though have named their top picks – and some of them made us laugh. James Milner picked Sadio Mane, purely because, ‘he’s unreal,’ while Xherdan Shaqiri went with Alisson between the sticks, because he wanted to name a goalkeeper first, which seems fair enough!

At EOTK, we don’t play Fantasy Football, because there is no way we’d want to watch a Manchester City game and have even a small part of us hoping Sergio Aguero finds the back of the net.