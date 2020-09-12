(Video) ‘Pressure? I’ve scored one in CL Final’ Mo Salah bosses post-match interview after MOTM performance

Mo Salah wasn’t too fussed about slotting the winner this evening against Leeds.

After all, this is a man who’s scored a penalty in the Champions League Final, and also one for Egypt to send his country to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

The Egyptian King was our best player today by a country mile, and his hat-trick v Leeds secured a 4-3 win, with the defence, in fairness, shambolic.

Asked afterwards if he felt pressure when stepping up from 12-yards late on, Salah scoffed, reminding Sky Sports that he’s been in far more difficult situations!

What a man. More of the same, please Mo!