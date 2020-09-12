(Video) Sadio Mane welcomed Kalvin Philipps to PL with nasty skill during Liverpool’s 4-3 win

Sadio Mane wasn’t at his brilliant best today v Leeds, but his team-mate Mo Salah certainly was!

The Egyptian King notched a hat-trick, allowing us a 4-3 opening day win v Leeds in which we dominated the chance count, if not the possession.

But Mane still produced a moment of magic – when Leeds’ most hyped player Kalvin Philipps was harrying him – in the first-half…

Mane turned him inside out, then stuck it through the new England international’s legs to boot!

We’re sure Sadio will be showing us this kind of skill where it matters, in the opposition box, very soon…