(Video) World’s best defender ‘too arrogant’ for Leeds goal, says Carra

It’s not often Virgil van Dijk makes a mistake, and even less so that he drops one that leads to a goal.

So when he does, you can understand why it’s newsworthy.

The Dutchman, by far and away the best centre-back on the planet, messed up for Leeds’ second today – trying to casually flick the ball to Andy Robertson instead of playing ti safe and clearing.

Patrick Bamford got on the end of the error and made Liverpool pay.

Jamie Carragher on commentary called him ‘arrogant’ for the mistake – but in this situation he probably was.

However, that composed style is what makes van Dijk what he is – and we’re not holding it against him – especially after his superb goal beforehand.