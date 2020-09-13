Bayern board member slams Liverpool for trying to get Thiago on the cheap

Liverpool and Manchester United have been taken down a peg by former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeneß, who isn’t happy with the pursuit of Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international has been relentlessly linked with a move to the Premier League giants all summer long, but there isn’t anything official to speak of yet.

Thiago has one year left on his contract at the Allianz and is reportedly pushing for a move to Anfield before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

That’s according to reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Reds have an agreement in place with the player – but not his club.

Hoeneß has now reacted to the rumours surrounding Thiago, Liverpool and United with what can only be described as a hypocritical spat.

As tweeted by Romano, the prominent member of Bayern’s boardroom said there has been no official approach from either Premier League club.

“Both Liverpool and Man United did not come to us with an offer for Thiago. They are bluffing and waiting until the last week of the window to make a cheap offer,” he said.

“Bayern must decide whether they want to play this game or stand their ground and keep him.”

It’s an interesting stance for someone so heavily involved with the Bavarians over the last few decades to have, considering some of the deals they’ve pulled off.

Alas, there is still yet to be any real developments in the Thiago saga beyond rumoured interest. Like Hoeneß said, it’s set to rumble on until the last week of the window.