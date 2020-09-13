(Image) Robbo pays thanks to Salah in Instagram post after Egyptian masterclass

Mohamed Salah was by far the best player on the pitch as Liverpool edged past Leeds United 4-3 on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Egyptian scored a hat-trick, with defender Virgil van Dijk making up the Reds’ four goals.

Salah was absolutely relentless as Leeds did their very best to sour the mood at Anfield.

The rest of the Liverpool team had a day to forget, though – with a lacklustre performance overall.

It was Salah’s individual star power that kept us in the game and Andy Robertson is well aware of it.

The full-back took to Instagram after the game to ‘thank God’ for Mo.

Take a look at the post below:

Thank god for this man. Great to be back!!! #YNWA

A post shared by Andrew Robertson (@andyrobertson94) on

