(Image) Robbo pays thanks to Salah in Instagram post after Egyptian masterclass

Mohamed Salah was by far the best player on the pitch as Liverpool edged past Leeds United 4-3 on the opening day of the Premier League season.
The Egyptian scored a hat-trick, with defender Virgil van Dijk making up the Reds’ four goals.
Salah was absolutely relentless as Leeds did their very best to sour the mood at Anfield.
MORE: (Video) Every angle of Mo Salah’s glorious thunderbolt against Leeds Utd
The rest of the Liverpool team had a day to forget, though – with a lacklustre performance overall.
It was Salah’s individual star power that kept us in the game and Andy Robertson is well aware of it.
The full-back took to Instagram after the game to ‘thank God’ for Mo.
Take a look at the post below:
COMMENTS