Mbappe’s comments on Liverpool made even more interesting as forward tells PSG he’s leaving

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told PSG he wants to leave the club next summer after what will be his fourth season with the French champions.

That’s according to the Times, who claim Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested – but Liverpool could be another option for the Frenchman.

Cited in the article are quotes from Mbappe talking of his admiration for the Premier League title holders and manager Jurgen Klopp.

“What Liverpool do is amazing,” he said earlier this year. “They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again!’

“You think everything’s easy, but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Performances like [theirs] don’t just happen. To be as ruthless would come from lots of hard work in training and having a very good manager.”

There have been no credible outlets claiming Liverpool are interested in Mbappe, but as one of the best players in the world of course we’d not not be interested.

But that’s purely speculation on our part, as the perceived financial situation at Anfield suggests chances of a blockbuster signing anytime soon is little-to-zero.

As stated by the Times, Real Madrid seems like a likely destination for the Frenchman – but with Lionel Messi said to be ready to quit Barcelona next summer, it could be one to keep an eye on.

Certainly if the two Spanish giants start a bidding war, Liverpool will stay well away.