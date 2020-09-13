(Photo) Curtis Jones spotted showing his support for Liverpool U23s at the Academy

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones spent his Sunday afternoon in Kirkby at the Academy, showing his support for the U23s in the mini-Derby with Everton.

Our new No.17 made his first Premier League appearance of the season yesterday in the Reds’ 4-3 win over Leeds United at Anfield, but he’s not forgot his roots.

Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jones is one of the more successful Academy graduates at Liverpool – integrating himself into the senior team.

It’s lovely to see the midfielder take time out of his schedule to check in on his old team, with his mates desperate to be the next one to break through.

Take a look at the photo below (via LFC):