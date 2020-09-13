(Photo) Klopp spotted enacting old ritual before kick-off at Anfield last night

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a tactical genius – like his opposite number last night, Marcelo Bielsa, he puts a lot of research into the teams he faces.

While Leeds United have characters allegedly lurking around training grounds, the Reds boss goes for an even more direct approach.

Klopp will stand near the half-way line on the pitch and simply watch the opposition players train before kick-off.

He’s done this for years now, but PA journalist Carl Markham spotted the German at it against yesterday and took a quick snap for Twitter.

If football wasn’t already back – it is now!

Take a look below: