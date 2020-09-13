(Photos) Beautiful reason behind Mo Salah’s classy goal celebration last night

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick yesterday as the Egyptian welcomed Leeds United to the Premier League with a baptism of fire.

The forward massively stood out at Anfield, with a performance prime Lionel Messi would have been proud of.

After his match-winning strike in the 87th minute, Salah celebrated by covering his ears with the palms of his hands.

Twitter user Eslam Elkoumy explained this was the signature celebration of fellow Egyptian footballer Moamen Zakaria, who was recently diagnosed with ALS.

This was such a classy gesture from Salah and we at EOTK hope the Al-Ahly star is doing as well as can be expected.

Take a look at the photos below:

Mo Salah’s third goal celebration today was a tribute to former Egypt team-mate Moamen Zakaria, who had to retire from football after being diagnosed with incurable ALS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OABKYTrmrq — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 12, 2020

Salah’s celebration in his third goal was dedicated to his national teammate and Al @AlAhlyEnglish player Mo’men zakaria who has a serious neurological disease .. much respect for MO🙏 pic.twitter.com/p3ULzsULlj — Eslam Elkoumy (@eslam_elkoumy) September 12, 2020