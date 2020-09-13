(Video) Every angle of Mo Salah’s glorious thunderbolt against Leeds Utd

Mohamed Salah scored an absolute belter against Leeds United last night as the Reds welcomed the West Yorkshire outfit to the Premier League with a 4-3 defeat.

It was a very entertaining game for a neutral, more nerve-wracking if you’re a fan of either team!

Salah struck first with a penalty in the fourth minute, but it was his second goal that really caught the eye.

The Egyptian pounced on a loose ball and hammered it into the top-right corner of Leeds’ net, giving the goalkeeper no chance at all.

Liverpool have uploaded a video of this goal from the perspective of every camera they had at Anfield and it’s simply glorious.

Take a look (via LFC TV):