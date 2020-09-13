(Video) Fabinho’s best bits from Leeds cameo shows Klopp what he was missing for 60 minutes

Jurgen Klopp opted for a midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita for Liverpool’s opening fixture against Leeds United this weekend.

Whether it was rust or something else, the Reds were not at the races in the centre of the park for the vast majority of the game at Anfield.

Liverpool scored three times but Leeds had a reply for each of the goals, until Mohamed Salah struck the winner in the 88th minute through a penalty won by Fabinho.

The Brazilian was introduced for the final 30 minutes and helped steady the ship, breaking up play and recycling possession, showing Klopp what he was missing for an hour.

Take a look at his best bits in the video below (via Sky Sports):