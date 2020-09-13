(Video) Klopp grinning from ear-to-ear as reporter waxes lyrical about Salah is everything

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah put in a true man of the match performance as the Premier League champions edged past Leeds United 4-3 at Anfield.

It was an uninspired performance from the Reds as a whole, but the Egyptian carried his team-mates on his back and bagged a hat-trick for good measure.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp was told Salah had become the first Liverpool player to ever score on the opening fixture for four consecutive seasons.

The German was beaming, smiling from ear-to-ear when he heard this – like a proud father – and it honestly is everything.

Take a watch of the video below: