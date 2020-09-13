(Video) Liverpool fans will love Sky Sports’ new Premier League intro featuring Liver Bird

The new Premier League season is now underway and Liverpool have got off to a good start, beating Leeds United 4-3 at Anfield in a tasty affair.

The top-flight newcomers put up a great fight against the reigning champions, but an inspired performance from Mo Salah was too much for the visitors.

Though it wasn’t just the game itself that caught the eye of fans this weekend, with Sky Sports’ new Premier League intro sequence getting lots of love on social media.

Liverpool fans will enjoy it especially, as the final scene is the trophy lift at Anfield with a Liver Bird sprawling into the sky above the stadium – it’s epic!

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):