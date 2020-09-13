(Video) Salah’s best bits from Leeds win makes lofty statement of intent for ’20/21

Mo Salah was far and away Liverpool’s best player as the Premier League champions edged past Leeds United 4-3 on the opening day of the new season.

The Egyptian dropped a performance that prime Lionel Messi would have been proud of, even if two of his strikes come from the penalty spot (apparently a critique nowadays).

But such a performance said more about the intentions of Salah this season – he isn’t resting on his laurels, and is ready to go again.

After missing out on the Golden Boot last season and a place in the PFA Team of the Year, perhaps we could see an even more ruthless side of Mo in 2020/21.

Take a look at the highlights video below (via Sky Sports):