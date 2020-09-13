(Video) Unseen moment Salah skins two players to show off ball retention skills

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was like a man possessed as the Reds edged past Leeds United 4-3 on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Egyptian was a class above the rest, bagging three goals and running the West Yorkshire outfit ragged on the Anfield turf.

Salah is often criticised for losing the ball, with retention of possession one of his perceived weaknesses as a risk-taker in the final third.

Well – there was certainly one example of quite the opposite from the win over Leeds, with the Egyptian fending off two players to keep the ball at his feet.

It’s a brilliant showing of strength and skill by our No.11.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports) and skip to 0:36: