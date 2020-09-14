James Pearce provides transfer update many Liverpool fans will be happy to hear

Liverpool are said to be in the market for another couple of players this summer, after bringing in Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas.

That’s according to the very reliable James Pearce, who has tipped the Reds to move for a new centre-half and wide attacker.

In this piece for The Atheltic, the reporter claims any potential deals hinge on if Jurgen Klopp is able to generate funds by selling fringe players.

Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson have been earmarked for the exit door at Anfield, with Neil Jones claiming up to ten players could leave this summer.

Forward Rhian Brewster is included, but the GOAL journalist states it’s yet to be decided if Liverpool will look to keep him around for the new season.

It’d be a shame to see the likes of Grujic and Wilson go – two players with obvious talent – but it’s hard to see where they’ll get much game time at Anfield.

A couple of sales this summer could generate funds for Klopp to add some new players to his squad this summer, with Bayern Munich star Thiago heavily linked.

But with Pearce stating the Reds are after a centre-half and a wide attacker, who knows what’s going on at Anfield?!