Jurgen Klopp told to sell Brewster & two other players to fund move for Thiago

Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock is desperate to see Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara turn up at Anfield before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

The Ormskirk native, who spent five years with the Reds in the 00s, has told Jurgen Klopp to sell Rhian Brewster, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic to fund the move.

“There’s a lot of talk around Merseyside that Wijnaldum has to go for [Thiago] to happen,” Warnock told Stadium Astro. “I don’t think that’s necessarily the case.

“I think the likes of Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Rhian Brewster – if these fringe players leave and they raise enough money, I think they’d more than happily keep Wijnaldum.

“I think when you think of adding to that midfield position, Liverpool’s midfield has to be dynamic every single game, they have to play at 100 per cent.

“I think it’s something that Jurgen Klopp has looked at and decided that he needs to be able to rotate in that midfield position more often because of the amount of games that they had last year.

“They have to be able to maintain that at a higher level to retain the title this season. So in an ideal world for Jurgen Klopp, he buys Thiago and he also keeps Wijnaldum as well.”

While the idea of keeping Gini Wijnaldum and adding Thiago to the mix is very appealing, throwing Brewster into the ‘for sale’ pile seems a little strong handed.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting youngsters at the club and shown that he’s more than capable playing at a senior level at Swansea City last season, where he bagged 11 goals in 22 games.

Brewster hasn’t had a fair crack at playing for the Reds for a full season as a rotation player yet – and that could be the next step for him on the way to the top.

Moving on Grujic and Wilson this summer certainly seems more agreeable and their sales should generate enough cash to fund a move for Thiago.

It’s always a shame to see obviously talented players leave Liverpool, but it’s hard to see where the duo would get regular game-time and they’re at the age where they should be playing for a club where they can settle.