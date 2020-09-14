Liverpool interested in Gladbach star Zakaria who will hit the market next summer

Liverpool are interested in Denis Zakaria, who will be made available for transfer by Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the 2020/21 season, sources have told EOTK.

The Reds have been keeping an eye on the holding midfielder and could make a move next summer, with a bid of around £45million enough to sign the Swiss star – but this price tag could soon be slashed.

Zakaria has a contract that runs up until 2022 and it’s believed the Bundesliga outfit aren’t willing to lose one of their best players for nothing, so they’ll be open to offers next July.

The Gladbach star is somewhat similar to Fabinho – and with Liverpool lacking depth anywhere near the Brazilian’s level, it’s understandable Jurgen Klopp could be in the market for another holding midfielder.

But the fact Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita are able to stand-in for our No.3, it’s difficult to imagine the Reds stumping up the cash it’d take to sign Zakaria.

That being said, at 23, he fits the bill – the Swiss star is at a non-elite club and on an upward curve. The problem for Liverpool is that suitable squad players are going to be costly because of how good the starting eleven is.