Liverpool officially agree deal for 17-year-old Brazilian starlet; signing expected this week

Liverpool have officially agreed a deal that will bring Fluminese starlet Marcelo Pitaluga to Anfield this summer.

That’s according to the Liverpool Echo, who claim the 17-year-old goalkeeper will set the Reds back around £800,000.

The teenager will now complete a medical in Merseyside in the coming days, with the transfer expected to be finalised later this week.

The deal has gone relatively smoothly because Pitaluga possesses a German passport, with young South American natives often struggling to get a work permit in the UK.

The shot-stopper is one of two goalkeeper reinforcements by Jurgen Klopp this window, with 16-year-old Fabian Mrozek joining on a scholarship deal in July as the boss prepares for the future.

Pitaluga played under Alisson’s brother, Muriel Becker, at Fluminese – and had trained with the Liverpool goalkeeper himself earlier this summer.

The Reds’ No.1 travelled back home to Brazil after the 2019/20 Premier League season had wrapped up and dropped in on his family for a spot of training.

Working under Alisson for the upcoming season must be a dream come true for the teenager, who will undoubtedly see the Liverpool goalkeeper as an idol.