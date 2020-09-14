Liverpool want to keep Marko Grujic this summer; transfer ruled out by midfielder’s agent

Marko Grujic will not be signing for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin this summer because Liverpool want to keep him for the start of the 2020/21 season.

That’s according to the Serbian’s agent, who admits the Reds’ decision could change by January – but it seems the midfielder is set to be handed a chance at Anfield.

“Liverpool want to keep him. That could change in January at the earliest,” Fali Ramadani, Grujic’s representative, said, as per Kicker via GGFN.

These comments contrast with what reliable journalist Neil Jones has recently said of the midfielder, who lumped Grujic into the same category as Harry Wilson.

The duo have reportedly been earmarked for a move away this summer, with the Reds looking to sell some of the fringe players at the club.

In his report for GOAL, Jones says Jurgen Klopp wants to cull his first-team squad – which of course could raise funds for a possible transfer kitty, but the midfielder’s agent’s comments suggests otherwise.

It’s hard to see where Grujic would get much game-time at Anfield if he does indeed stay, with breakthrough starlet Curtis Jones already ahead of him in the pecking order.