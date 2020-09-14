Man Utd have no interest in Thiago & are convinced they’re being used to pressure Liverpool – MEN

Despite loads of reports stating the contrary, Manchester United are said to have no interest in Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

That’s according to MEN journalist Samuel Luckhurst, who states the Red Devils are convinced their name is being used to pressurise Liverpool.

In his report, the writer suggests the signing of Dutch international midfielder Donny van de Beek should end the speculation surrounding United and Thiago.

The MEN is arguably the most reliable source of news for either of the big Manchester clubs, basically being their equivalent of the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds’ most fierce rivals were thrust into the saga last month, amid concerns the Premier League champions may stall before making a late bid.

Links between the Bayern star and Liverpool go back for months, with the Champions League final supposedly being a turning point, but still nothing has happened.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds already have an agreement in principle with Thiago, but are yet to broker a deal with his club.

The ongoing pandemic has caused unpredictability in the financial side of football – so if they’re indeed planning on making a move, Liverpool will be very careful before doing so.