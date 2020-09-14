(Photo) New Liverpool signing spotted at airport ahead of medical

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Fluminese starlet Marcelo Pitaluga for a fee of around £800,000, according to the Echo.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper will undertake a medical in Merseyside later this week, with the deal running smoothly due to the Brazilian holding a German passport.

The youngster has already been spotted in an airport on his way to the United Kingdom, signing off an Instagram post with ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’

It’s good to see the lad’s excited to join – let’s hope that medical goes off without a hitch!

Take a look at the photo below: