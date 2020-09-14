(Photo) Sky Studios redecorate with massive print of LFC lifting the Premier League trophy

There has been a little update at Sky Studios which will pique the interest of Liverpool fans.

The TV company have redecorated their reception area with a lovely splash of red.

Next to their welcome desk, Sky have now got a massive print of the Liverpool squad lifting the Premier League trophy.

As a nice little touch – last season’s home kit is also on display in a transparent case before the desk.

Lovely stuff!

Take a look at the photo below:

Work got a nice wallpaper update today 🔥👌 from LiverpoolFC

