(Video) Bumper meme-filled ‘When I’m Liverpool’ 2019/20 season review has dropped & it’s glorious

Last season was one we’ll never forget as fans, with the mighty Reds storming to a nineteenth top flight English League title – and we’ve got a fun way for supporters to re-live it all.
For a wee while now there has been a series of viral videos on social media relating to the now Premier League champions called ‘When I’m Liverpool’.
Empire of the Kop’s very own Rick – also known as Elmo/@whenimelmo on Twitter – is the genius mind behind these meme-filled creations
With a helping hand from MSZ (@ThisIsMSZ) and u/Cheers_JeffwithaG (Reddit), he’s produced a new video to end all others.
A hilarious look back at the 2019/20 season, it’s glorious, it’s memetastic – you need to watch it and we’ve dropped it below!
The genius that is @WhenImElmo2, along with @ThisIsMS2 & u/Cheers_JeffwithaG – have produced maybe the best Liverpool memetastic video we've ever seen 🔴
Sit back, get a beer from the fridge, and enjoy! 🍺
🏆-19 Times
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 13, 2020
