(Video) Bumper meme-filled ‘When I’m Liverpool’ 2019/20 season review has dropped & it’s glorious

Last season was one we’ll never forget as fans, with the mighty Reds storming to a nineteenth top flight English League title – and we’ve got a fun way for supporters to re-live it all.

For a wee while now there has been a series of viral videos on social media relating to the now Premier League champions called ‘When I’m Liverpool’.

Empire of the Kop’s very own Rick – also known as Elmo/@whenimelmo on Twitter – is the genius mind behind these meme-filled creations

With a helping hand from MSZ (@ThisIsMSZ) and u/Cheers_JeffwithaG (Reddit), he’s produced a new video to end all others.

A hilarious look back at the 2019/20 season, it’s glorious, it’s memetastic – you need to watch it and we’ve dropped it below!