(Video) Pitaluga’s best bits as LFC look to complete transfer of exciting starlet this week

Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Fluminese starlet Marcelo Pitaluga for a fee of around £800,000, according to the Echo.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper will undertake a medical in Merseyside later this week, with the deal running smoothly due to the Brazilian holding a German passport.

MORE: Liverpool officially agree deal for Fluminese starlet Pitaluga; signing expected this week

Pitaluga is highly regarded in his native land, but is a relative unknown in Europe – but Jurgen Klopp seems to have bagged the Reds a young star.

We’ve found an excellent video on YouTube which shows off the starlet’s highlights – and it looks like he could be the real deal! Take a watch below:

