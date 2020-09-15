Brewster & Shaqiri involved in secret Anfield friendly as Minamino bags solo goal – report

Some of Liverpool’s first team stars were in action over the weekend as the Reds invited West Yorkshire outfit Huddersfield Town to Anfield for a friendly.

As per This Is Anfield‘s Jack Lusby, a host of fringe players were involved in the secret game – but so were the likes of Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Rhian Brewster.

The training match finished 1-1, with Huddersfield equalising through an own goal in the second-half after Liverpool took the lead in the first period.

Minamino struck early on in the first-half as the Reds broke the deadlock, with the Japan international continuing his impressive form since the summer break.

Other players who took part were Adrian, James Milner, Divock Origi, Joel Matip, Loris Karius and Harry Wilson.

Little else is know about the secret friendly thus far, with even journalists with close ties to the Premier League champions keeping quiet on the details of the training match.

But it’s good to hear the Reds we haven’t seen much of lately – Shaqiri and Wilson, namely – have had a run out and will now be better prepared for upcoming fixtures, with an eye on the League Cup.