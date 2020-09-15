Fluminense fans riot as exciting starlet Pitaluga leaves for Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth around £800,000 to bring Fluminense starlet Marcelo Pitaluga to Anfield this summer, according to the Echo.

The teenager will now complete a medical in Merseyside in the coming days after catching a flight from Brazil, with the transfer expected to be finalised later this week.

As Pitaluga possesses a German passport, the deal has gone relatively smoothly – with young South American natives often struggling to get a work permit in the UK.

Fluminense fans have not taken the news well, taking to the streets of Rio de Janeiro to express their disapproval of their club’s business this summer.

Evanlison, another promising youngster from the Fluzão’s ranks, was sold to Portuguese giants Porto last week, and supporters aren’t happy one bit.

The departure of Pitaluga was seemingly a tipping point for many of the Brazilian club’s faithful, parading around a banner saying ‘outlet Fluminense‘ after the deal was announced.

We at Empire of the Kop can sympathise with fans, having lost players like Raheem Sterling, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho when they were playing great football.

Pitaluga is in good hands at Liverpool, but we’re not sure that’ll help ease the concerns of the Fluminense fans, who would obviously prefer their club not sell promising talents.