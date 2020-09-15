(Image) Haaland labels Bellingham the ‘new Steve G’ after first Dortmund goal

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has called new signing Jude Bellingham the ‘new Steve G‘ after an impressive performance.

The former Birmingham City midfielder signed for the Bundesliga outfit at the beginning of the summer for a fee of around £25million, according to Sky Sports.

After scoring his first goal for Dortmund in the national cup, Haaland labelled the 17-year-old the ‘new Steve G’ in a message on Instagram.

If Bellingham can turn out to be half the player Steven Gerrard was for Liverpool, they should be very, very excited!

Take a look at the image below: