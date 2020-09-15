Lampard provides injury update on Werner and Pulisic ahead of Liverpool visit

Chelsea got their Premier League campaign off to an expected good start, with a 3-1 win away at Brighton and Hove Albion this week.

Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma were the goal-scorers, but there was bad news for the Blues as Timo Werner picked up a knock.

The German made his debut for Frank Lampard’s side and aided the victory by hitting the deck, winning a penalty for the opener in the first-half.

Speaking after the game, the former England international said Werner should be okay to face Liverpool. “Timo took a knock when he won the penalty. It’s more of a dead leg, we hope,” he told WLS.

“I’d like to think that if it’s a dead leg then we’ve got a bit of time to get him back, and obviously he finished the game after having that early-ish knock.”

Christian Pulisic is also a doubt for the Premier League champions’ visit to Stamford Bridge this weekend, with the American still nursing an injury from last season.

“Christian was training with us last week but he had a little bit of discomfort a couple of days ago where he was trying to train with us and be in contention to play,” Lampard said.

“It would have been a big ask and he’s had to take a few steps back. We’ll have to see. That’s one that we don’t have big news on at the minute.”

It sounds as if the Blues are going to see how Werner goes in training for the rest of the week, and Pulisic may face a late fitness test before the game against Liverpool.

Chelsea have enough depth to still give the Reds a tough game, of course – especially at Stamford Bridge, but it’d certainly make the champions’ job a bit easier if they had to sit this one out.

That being said, we never like to see players sustain injuries, so hopefully the Chelsea duo heal up sharpish.