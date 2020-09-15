Liverpool target 6’2″ Serie A centre-half as Klopp plans to reinforce defensive options

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race for Sampdoria centre-half Omar Colley, as Jurgen Klopp looks to increase his defensive options before the transfer window closes on October 5.

This rumour comes from SampNews24, who claim the Gambia international could be available for as little as £10.8million.

We can’t speak for the reliability of the source, but they’re well known and have amassed 40,000 followers across their stacked social media profiles.

Colley seems like a good fit for what Klopp is after before the window closes, with The Athletic’s James Pearce confirming the boss could move for a new central defender.

The Sampdoria star would come in as fourth-choice centre-back and pretty much take over the role Dejan Lovren was occupying last season.

At the age of 27, Colley isn’t going to be a player for the future – but certainly his experience wouldn’t go amiss in the Liverpool dressing room.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have struggled with injuries in the past, so another senior option for Klopp to select for match-days seems sensible.

Fabinho has showed he’s capable of filling in alongside Virgil van Dijk, but this can’t be seen as a long-term solution.