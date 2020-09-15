Robertson delighted to take early lead in Liverpool assist competition with Trent Alexander-Arnold

It was no surprise to see one of Liverpool’s world-class fullbacks assisting a goal during our 4-3 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are arguably the best right-back and best left-back on the planet, respectively, and have redefined the position in terms of creativity over the past two years especially.

Alexander-Arnold got more last term (14, in total in the Premier League), but it was Robbo who got off the mark first this term – delivering a lovely ball for Virgil van Dijk’s powerful header in the first-half.

“It’s a long, long season so we’ll see how it plays out this time!” Robertson told Liverpool’s official website.

“I had a lot of games to make up last season and I nearly got there. We both do this competition to get the best out of each other.

“These last two seasons we’ve shown that we can take the numbers to a whole new level for full-backs, especially with Trent breaking the record for a full-back that had stood for many years in 2018-19, and then breaking his own record the year after, which was incredible.

“If I’m anywhere close to him this season then I think we’ll have both had a successful season because I can’t see him not assisting with goals and long may that continue.

“We like to create chances and hopefully that continues this season because us making chances and creating goals is a big part of how we play and we get a lot of joy from it. So long that may continue, but time will tell.

“It’s obviously going to be tough to continue those numbers but that’s our aim and hopefully we can do that.”

Despite the fact Liverpool romped to last season's title – and were actually champions with seven games to go and at one stage had a barbaric 25 point lead – bookies have installed Manchester City as favourites in 2020/21.

That should suit Jurgen Klopp perfectly, however – as he likes to create a siege mentality amongst his tightly-knit squad,.

That should suit Jurgen Klopp perfectly, however – as he likes to create a siege mentality amongst his tightly-knit squad,.

The late winner v Leeds proved Liverpool haven’t lost their fighting spirit and crucially, we were very fluid offensively.

At the back, we were appalling in truth – but the focus this well will be on shoring up the backline and hopefully registering a clean-sheet next Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be desperate to make a statement with their plethora of new signings – but we reckon the Reds, as champions, can make one of our own.