Sheffield United take one step closer to signing Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster is reportedly set for a move away from Anfield this summer and it seems Sheffield United could be the destination of choice.

According to the Star, talks progressed over the weekend and the Blades are said to be confident of fending off interest from Aston Villa.

Sheffield Utd have a very similar playing style to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – and as stated in the report, this is believed to play a role in convincing the German Brewster will be in good hands.

Empire of the Kop understands Wilder’s side were already considered favourable for a loan deal as the Englishman is trusted by the top bosses in the Premier League.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp told to sell Brewster & two other players to fund move for Thiago

A move to Sheffield could be exactly what Brewster needs – the youngster proved himself at Swansea City last season, with 11 goals in 22 appearances.

Staying in the Premier League this year is arguably more important than remaining at Anfield.

Should the 20-year-old prove himself at the very top level, he’d instantly become a viable option for Klopp.

Brewster was included in Liverpool’s squad for the Community Shield showdown with Arsenal last month, but was only brought on to take a spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out.