(Video) Compilation of every opening day goal Liverpool have scored under Klopp

Mohamed Salah was on fire for Liverpool as the Reds beat Leeds United 4-3 on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

The Egyptian bagged a hat-trick and was the stand-out player, putting in a man of the match performance as the West Yorkshire outfit put up a more than decent fight.

Scoring three on the first day of the season is quite special, so to highlight this LFC have shared a compilation of every opening day goal the Reds have scored under Klopp – and you can watch it below.

Enjoy!

