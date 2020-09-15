(Video) Gary Neville tips “absolute killer” Mo Salah to become the world’s best player in glowing review

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has compared Mohamed Salah to Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting the Egyptian has a mean streak in him that could see him become the best player in the world.

The Liverpool forward was on fire for the Reds in the Premier League opener against Leeds United at Anfield, scoring a hat-trick and playing at a level head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch.

Neville said Salah is an “absolute killer” and suggested he’ll continue to improve to an elite level because he’s selfish with the ball at times, whereas team-mate Sadio Mane tends to play more selflessly.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):