(Video) Gerrard says he was ‘the one’ when ‘nine out of ten’ would have left Liverpool

Steven Gerrard is perhaps the biggest Liverpool legend of the lot, devoting his whole career to the Reds even though many opportunities came knocking (let’s forget about LA Galaxy).

Chelsea and Real Madrid were two clubs especially interested in the Scouser during his best years at the top [OneFootball] – but he remained at Anfield until 2015.

Gerrard has talked about his belief he made the right decision before, but a video shared on Twitter – taken from the 2018 Amazon Original documentary ‘Make Us Dream’ – has brought some interesting comments back to our attention.

The iconic Liverpool captain explained how he was “the one” when “nine out of ten” payers would have left. We’ll be forever grateful he did as the former midfielder was one of the best to ever play the game!

Take a watch (via Amazon):