(Video) Liverpool star Wijnaldum teases ‘new project’ on social media

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnlaldum is seemingly working on something with Sports World Magazine, known for content relating to luxury brands and professional athletes.

In a video shared onto Twitter, the Dutch international shows off some of the things he’d been up to before the start of the Premier League season.

With the simple caption of ‘new project‘, we’re sure it raised a few eyebrows amongst Liverpool fans – but this new venture looks to be separate from his life at Anfield.

The video (below) looks very cool and it’s looks to be something worth keeping an eye on!