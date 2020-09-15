(Video) New angle of silky Sadio Mane destroying Luke Ayling is delicious

The Liverpool we all know and love were back with a bang over the weekend, beating newly promoted Leeds United 4-3 at Anfield in a thrilling affair.

The Reds were rightly strong favourites going into the game, but nobody expected it to be easy – fair play to the Whites for putting up a more than fair fight.

One non-goal clip from the game has been really popular on social media since – and it’s of Sadio Mane welcoming Luke Ayling to the Premier League by sending him for the Echo twice.

A new angle of this video has now been shared by LFC TV and it’s glorious, take a look below:

