Wijnaldum is waiting for a new contract offer from Liverpool – report

Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum is reportedly waiting to be offered a new contract by the Premier League champions after holding discussions with Jurgen Klopp.

That’s according to reputable Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, who say the Reds have made a U-turn on previous plans to offload the midfielder this summer.

Sky Sports reported earlier this month that our No.5 had held positive talks with Klopp and the manager wanted to get a new deal on the table.

As it stands, any club will be able to offer Wijnaldum a contract from January 1 unless a new contract is sorted out in the next three months.

MORE: (Video) Liverpool star Wijnaldum teases ‘new project’ on social media

One possible scenario is similar to the situation Adam Lallana found himself in three years ago. The former England international was offered a three-year deal with an option of a fourth.

Given Gini will be 30 next year, a deal closer to five years in length could do all involved a disservice, if his ability begins to drop off in the future.

Wijnaldum has set the bar very high for himself since signing from Newcastle, cementing himself into the heart of Klopp’s midfield over the last few years.