Agbonlahor called van Dijk arrogant after Leeds game – but Crouch is having none of it

Liverpool beat Leeds United 4-3 on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season in what was a thrilling affair for a neutral football fan.

For us, it was actually quite stressful! Marcelo Bielsa’s side had a response for every goal the Reds scored, until Mo Salah struck the winner late on.

Matters were made worse when a rare mistake by Virgil van Dijk gifted Patrick Bamford a golden opportunity to poke one past Alisson.

Ultimately, it didn’t matter and Liverpool got the win thanks to an absolute masterclass by Salah – but there were some interesting comments made after full-time.

As Quoted by talkSPORT, former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor labelled van Dijk ‘arrogant’ for his performance against newly promoted Leeds.

Naturally, this caused quite a stir and even Peter Crouch got involved!

The former Anfield hero defended the Dutchman, saying he thinks big Virg has ‘made one mistake in 2 years.’

I think he’s made one mistake in 2 years 😬 — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) September 16, 2020

We at Empire of the Kop, who watch van Dijk on a weekly basis, can recognise the centre-half plays with a lot of confidence on the ball, but that doesn’t mean he arrogant.

His mistake against Leeds only proved that he’s human, and can fluff his lines – something Agbonlahor should have a lot of knowledge on.