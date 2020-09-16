Alisson’s brother explains Liverpool star’s role in Pitaluga’s transfer decision

Alisson’s brother, Muriel Becker, has explained the Liverpool star likely played a significant role in Marcelo Pitaluga’s decision to swap Brazil for Merseyside.

According to the Echo, the Fluminense youth product is set to join the Reds for an initial fee of around £800,000, with a medical expected to take place this week.

As Pitaluga possesses a German passport, the deal has gone relatively smoothly – with South American natives often struggling to get a work permit in the UK.

Becker – Muriel, that is – has admitted his younger brother likely tipped the Reds off on the 17-year-old’s ability, but iterates the young goalkeeper has earned the move himself.

“I believe Alisson must have contributed with what he saw, but Pitaluga is there on his merits. Liverpool had been watching him for a long time,” he’s quoted as saying by UOL Esporte.

“I’m sure he’ll make history. I’m also happy that he will be a team-mate of Alisson, who will be able to help [and] accompany him. We know the potential he has.

“He’s a boy who loves to learn [and] is always listening and working. I’m very happy with his success, he deserves it.”

It’s nice to hear a glowing review from an experienced player such as Muriel, with Pitaluga set to continue his development with the Premier League champions.

The youngster is expected to start the season with Barry Lewtas’ U23 team, but could be involved in senior match-day squads as an option off the bench.

But, barring any fitness disasters, that’ll only be realistic in the League Cup, with Jurgen Klopp previously showing a willingness to let youth players partake in domestic tournaments.