‘Effectively just a loan’: Many LFC fans react to claims Brewster fee agree with Sheffield Utd

Social media exploded this morning with reports that Liverpool have agreed a fee for young forward Rhian Brewster with Sheffield United.

The rumour originated from a tweet by the Fourth Official on Twitter, and while we at Empire of the Kop can’t vouch for their reliability – a couple of trust-worthy people are able.

Known Liverpool ITKs Graeme Kelly and ‘Moley’ (formerly known as the Anfield Mole) have thrown their weight behind the claim, saying the profile previously unknown to us is worth its salt.

Earlier this week the Star reported that talks took place over the weekend and the Blades are said to be confident of fending off interest from Aston Villa to sign Brewster.

Sheffield Utd have a similar playing style to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – and as stated in the report, this is believed to play a role in convincing the German the youngster will be in good hands.

In addition to this, The Beautiful Game Podcast say a permanent deal for Brewster won’t even be considered unless a buy-back clause utilised.

Because of this, many Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on what some have described as ‘effectively just a loan‘ deal. Take a look at some select tweets below:

