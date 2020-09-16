‘Effectively just a loan’: Many LFC fans react to claims Brewster fee agree with Sheffield Utd

Social media exploded this morning with reports that Liverpool have agreed a fee for young forward Rhian Brewster with Sheffield United.

The rumour originated from a tweet by the Fourth Official on Twitter, and while we at Empire of the Kop can’t vouch for their reliability – a couple of trust-worthy people are able.

Known Liverpool ITKs Graeme Kelly and ‘Moley’ (formerly known as the Anfield Mole) have thrown their weight behind the claim, saying the profile previously unknown to us is worth its salt.

Agree. If he’s saying it, it’s on — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) September 16, 2020

Earlier this week the Star reported that talks took place over the weekend and the Blades are said to be confident of fending off interest from Aston Villa to sign Brewster.

Sheffield Utd have a similar playing style to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – and as stated in the report, this is believed to play a role in convincing the German the youngster will be in good hands.

In addition to this, The Beautiful Game Podcast say a permanent deal for Brewster won’t even be considered unless a buy-back clause utilised.

Because of this, many Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on what some have described as ‘effectively just a loan‘ deal. Take a look at some select tweets below:

If Brewster is sold but has a reasonable buy-back clause then it’s effectively just a loan with us getting some short term funds Which I’m okay with — Carson (@WC_LFC_Torres) September 16, 2020

Interesting if these Brewster to Sheff Utd rumours for £25m are true. Start of the summer it was expected to be a loan deal. I know we really like Sarr from Watford, so maybe we've decided to cash-in with a buy back clause, to fund the Sarr deal this summer. Busy few weeks ahead. — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) September 16, 2020

Guessing the plan was to sell Wilson and Shaqiri to fund Sarr, but seems like most clubs hit hard by the pandemic. Looks like we might have to sell Brewster to fund it for now? Ideally selling Grujic and bringing in Thiago too — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 16, 2020

if brewster is gone we have to use the money and get a proper striker, at least one who can change the game off the bench when we aren't winning — Vik (@LFCVik2) September 16, 2020

Selling Brewster with a buyback isn’t just smart business (for everyone involved), it’s basically a creative loan deal, it helps the player properly settle in and get genuine game time — Alex Barilaro (@Alex_Barra12) September 16, 2020

Anyway if LFC does sell Rhian Brewster at least there’ll be a buy-back clause just like there was with Jordon Ibe. Yeah. Okay. Cool. — Skippy Johnston 🦘🇦🇺 (@LukeAFoley) September 16, 2020

Looks like we are selling Brewster with a Buy-Back clause … Didn't see that one coming before the season. pic.twitter.com/fPLFCzL1vp — christian lego (@LegoChristian) September 16, 2020

Re Brewster: From Liverpool's perspective, (although for me he should be above Origi in the pecking order), if Klopp feels Brewster isn't ready then selling him for £25m with a buy back clause is a no brainer. The money will allow Klopp to reinvest the money in other areas. — Nas (@Nascelotti) September 16, 2020

As much as I don’t want Brewster to go selling him to allow funds for a ready made player makes sense as long as we have a buy back clause to allow us to bring him back if he makes it big. #LFC — Not Lord Scouse* (@AndrewF92101686) September 16, 2020

Only way I'm slightly okay with selling Brewster is if we get a buy-back clause and use the money for a new signing. Still think we shouldn't even need to sell him for it instead of the actual deadwood at our club. — 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) September 16, 2020