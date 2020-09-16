Humble Trent Alexander-Arnold happy for Neco Williams to get minutes so he can ‘kick on’

Trent Alexander-Arnold, the world’s best right-back, has lauded his understudy for the season, Neco Williams.

The young Welshman emerged at the back end of 2019/20 and climbed above the likes of Nathaniel Clyne and Ki-Jana Hoever in the pecking order.

Now, Jurgen Klopp believes he has a proper option when Trent needs a rest – and our starting right-back is convinced of Williams’ quality, too.

“Neco is an amazing talent, he is someone who we all look to as being someone who can play for the club for a long amount of time and will have a bright future no matter what,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I think he is on the right path, for sure. Mentally, he’s ahead of people his age, he’s getting the right experience in training; playing against the best players in the world can only improve you.

“So, all the young players at the club will be looking up to people like Neco and trying to push to be in that position to be up at Melwood and training with the first team all the time.

“He showed at the back end of last season he’s good enough to be given the chance and hopefully he’ll be able to kick on.”

Liverpool won 4-3 on Opening Weekend, thanks to a Mo Salah masterclass at Anfield. Defensively, we were atrocious, with Trent partly at fault for the first goal.

In truth though, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson all had horrible games – and if we’re still emerging victorious from those – we can thank for the forwards for their killer instinct!

Klopp though won’t mind being underdogs – as his Reds have consistently been written off in the past two years only for his team to prove everyone wrong.

Next up for Liverpool is Chelsea away, which will be a massive fixture considering Frank Lampard’s men will be going for the title after spending a barbaric sum this summer.

We beat Chelsea 5-3 in our last game with them – and we can only hope for the sake of our heart that the game is slightly less frenetic this time around!