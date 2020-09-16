Jurgen Klopp says he’ll “think about” extending his Liverpool contract in four years

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he’ll consider extending his deal with the Reds when his current contract ends in four years.

The German has previously said he’ll probably take a sabbatical when his time at Anfield is over, but it now seems that may not be a soon as once thought.

Speaking to video content producer Leeroy Matata, Klopp explained that he’ll have to “think about” whether or not to extend his contract with Liverpool.

The interview is in German, but the boss said: “Maybe I’ll think about whether I should extend my contract or not,” after being asked about his future.

Not too long ago, ESPN claimed Klopp would take a year off in 2022 – when his old Liverpool contract was due to come to an end.

The German extended his deal for a further two years in December, so it’s seemingly not impossible for the boss to have a change of heart.

While the timing was later proved to be wrong, the ESPN claim was (kind of) proved accurate by Klopp’s own comments just last month.

During an interview with Sport Buzzer, the boss said: “I’ll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp.”

It obviously doesn’t prove or disprove anything, but it’s all food for thought!