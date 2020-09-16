Latest on Sarr as Liverpool look set to sell Brewster to raise transfer funds

It looks increasingly likely Sheffield United will complete the signing of young Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster this summer.

Rumours have been gathering pace, linking the 20-year-old with a permanent move to Bramall Lane this month, with the Fourth Official first to mention it on Twitter.

We at Empire of the Kop can’t vouch for the reliability of the Fourth Official, but trust-worthy source Graeme Kelly has thrown his weight behind the claim.

Agree. If he’s saying it, it’s on — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) September 16, 2020

Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, and the money raised from selling Brewster could trigger a deal.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, who claim the Hornets are demanding a fee of around £40million for the Senegal international.

Sarr signed for Watford just 12 months ago from Rennes for £35million, so the Hertfordshire outfit aren’t asking for much of a return on what they shelled out.

The Hornets were relegated last season, but despite Sarr being far and away their stand-out player, there is seemingly little interest in the forward other than Liverpool.

That could suggest the forward has his heart set on a move to Anfield – to link up with compatriot Sadio Mane – and is waiting for the Reds to trigger the sale, but that’s purely speculation.