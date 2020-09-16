(Photos) Tsimikas & Shaqiri snapped as Liverpool duo resume training at Melwood

Kostas Tsimikas and Xherdan Shaqiri have re-joined first team training at Melwood with the rest of the Liverpool squad.

The Swiss winger was missing in recent weeks, but recently got back up to fitness and has now resumed preparations for upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Tsimikas has now returned from international duty with Greece in the Nations League, following an officially unexplained longer than expected absence.

The full-back reportedly contracted COVID-19 while abroad, with Greek media claiming it’s the reason he was missing from training [Sportime].

