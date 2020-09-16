Rahul Kohli interview: Ultimate LFC pint, Breaking hand on a wall & how to spend £100m

Rahul Kohli, the star of iZOMBiE, has over 240,000 followers on Twitter and more importantly, is a massive Red!

EOTK asked him some hard-hitting questions about Liverpool – and the actor happily obliged…

You can follow him online, here > @RahulKohli13

So, first up – what did you make of the 4-3 win over Leeds?! Were we good? Were we bad?!

Honestly, I was just relieved we started this campaign off with a win. I think we’ve been a little weak defensively lately but I’m not too concerned, I think things will tighten up as the weeks go on. Oh and Mo Salah is looking hungry!

What is your first-choice Liverpool XI assuming everyone is fit. The team picks itself, bar maybe one spot in midfield and Virg’s partner, right?!

Yeah I’d have to agree with you there. I think my midfield pick would probably be Keita. He’s definitely been showing his quality in the last few months, him with Hendo and Fab would be my go to. I love Matip but I think Gomez has great potential and chemistry with Virgil. He’d have to be my first choice.

Roman Abramovich has just signed Harry Wilson for £100m. What are you doing with that money before the window closes in October – maximum points for creativity!

Ooof, to be honest I wouldn’t be interested in one big money signing. I’d much prefer maybe three 30mil signings? I’m not saying his name because I’m tired of reading about the speculation but that Bayern player would be up there. I’d like to see another winger and no9 for backup to maximise our chances once the CL and FA cup fixtures pile up.

You’re going for a pint with 3 Liverpool players of your choice. Who are you taking with you, and why?!

If that’s a pint with 3 Liverpool players from any era it would be Gerrard, Fowler and the King. Gerrard still being my favourite player of all time. In this current squad? Robbo and Milner for sure, they have great banter, and lastly? Probably Hendo, I’d love to talk to him about facing adversity, handling criticism, and leadership skills.

What is the best performance from a Liverpool player you’ve ever seen live?

It’s not a hugely memorable game but Fulham v Liverpool in 2014. It was THAT season and every point counted. We saw Kolo score an own goal… and then watched Gerrard do what he does best, drag us across the finish line. He assisted Sturridge and scored the last minute pen to win the game 2-3. We went nuts in the away end, flares and everything. We were still in the mix for the title. Unfortunately I don’t get to see many games in person because of work/travel. I will watch/listen to every game live, even if I’m on set. I wear an earpiece between takes to keep up.

And what is the worst!

Okay, I wasn’t there and there isn’t one sole player responsible but… 3-3 against Crystal Palace in 2014. I watched it at home, at 0-3 I hoped we could still win the league but then after their equaliser it was all over. I think all my emotions over the past season just hit me and I punched a wooden door. Broke my knuckle and spent 3 hours in hospital. The whole team will have to take the L there.

And lastly – tell us about what you’re doing right now!

Right now I’m up in Vancouver shooting a new show by Mike Flanagan for Netflix called “Midnight Mass”, my last show with him, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” is dropping on Netflix on Oct 8th. And for all but the three people who have seen anything I’m in, you can still watch iZOMBiE and Harley Quinn on whatever streaming services have it!