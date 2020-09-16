Robertson reveals he was ripped by Liverpool players for wearing a Chelsea shirt

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has explained that he was going to attend the Reds’ Premier League title winning barbecue in a Chelsea shirt.

In an exclusive excerpt taken from his new book ‘Now You’re Gonna Believe Us‘ by the Echo, the Scotland international revealed his team-mates didn’t take too kindly to one particular selfie.

On the day Liverpool were mathematically confirmed as champions, the Reds just needed Manchester City to drop points to Chelsea to get it over the line.

Having played the Blues earlier in the season and swapped shirts with fellow Scot Billy Gilmour, Robertson had a funny idea for a little prank to play on his team-mates.

The full-back explained he put on the Chelsea shirt and sent a selfie to the Reds’ WhatsApp group chat, only to be met by jovial abuse!

“What should you wear if you are a Liverpool player preparing for what could turn out to be the greatest day of your football career so far? Easy – a Chelsea shirt,” he wrote.

“As the rest of the lads were getting ready for a barbecue that we all hoped would turn into a title winners party, I went into my wardrobe and pulled out the shirt that Billy Gilmour had given me a few months earlier.

“Putting it on, it felt a bit snug but I was going for the colour, not the fit. A quick selfie followed and I posted the picture on our group chat straight away.

“‘Lads, what’s the dress code for tonight?’ I asked and a series of uncomplimentary responses and emojis sent my phone into overdrive. ‘Shorts and t-shirt it is then,’ I thought.

“Not that I’d been serious anyway. I just wanted to give the lads the chance to have a pop but there was no doubt that for one night and one night only, everyone of a Liverpool persuasion would be supporting Chelsea. All they needed was a draw and we would be champions.”

Off the pitch, one of the best things about Robbo is his sense of humour and this just highlights the sort of character he is.

The question left in my mind is ‘what did the other players say?’ – honestly, I’d love to be a fly on the wall of the Liverpool players’ WhatsApp group chat!

Robertson’s book is out later this week and hopefully some of our questions will be answered in the full release, which you can purchase here.